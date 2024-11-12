Air Jordan 1 High OG “Olive” Will No Longer Be Releasing

The release of the Air Jordan 1 High OG in the striking "Medium Olive" colorway has been canceled and will not be released. Originally, the sneakers were set to feature a rich olive hue, giving a fresh twist to the iconic silhouette. With its classic high-top design and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 High OG remains a favorite among sneakerheads and collectors worldwide. However, despite the anticipation, this colorway will not be available for purchase.
The "Medium Olive" colorway was expected to feature an olive upper, black accents, and a white midsole, creating a visually appealing contrast. Unfortunately, sneakerheads will no longer have the chance to grab this highly anticipated release. While the cancellation is a disappointment to many, the Air Jordan 1 High OG remains a sought-after model, and other releases will continue to spark excitement. Stay tuned for future updates on new colorways and upcoming drops from the Jordan Brand.
"Medium Olive" Air Jordan 1 High OG
The sneakers have an olive green rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. Also, the uppers are made of a summit white leather base, accented with olive overlays. A black Nike Swoosh appears on the sides, with a black Wings logo above. Additionally, black Nike Air branding is placed on the tongues. The sleek color combination offers a clean and versatile look, perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. This design maintains the iconic appeal of the Air Jordan 1, while adding a fresh and unique twist.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Olive" release has been officially canceled and will not be released to the public.
