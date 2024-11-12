Air Jordan 1 High OG “Olive” Will No Longer Be Releasing

Unfortunate news for fans looking forward to this release.

The "Medium Olive" colorway was expected to feature an olive upper, black accents, and a white midsole, creating a visually appealing contrast. Unfortunately, sneakerheads will no longer have the chance to grab this highly anticipated release. While the cancellation is a disappointment to many, the Air Jordan 1 High OG remains a sought-after model, and other releases will continue to spark excitement. Stay tuned for future updates on new colorways and upcoming drops from the Jordan Brand.

"Medium Olive" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers have an olive green rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. Also, the uppers are made of a summit white leather base, accented with olive overlays. A black Nike Swoosh appears on the sides, with a black Wings logo above. Additionally, black Nike Air branding is placed on the tongues. The sleek color combination offers a clean and versatile look, perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. This design maintains the iconic appeal of the Air Jordan 1, while adding a fresh and unique twist.