Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo Inspired By Ronaldinho With "Phantom" Colorway

A vintage colorway on a modern silhouette.

The Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo "Phantom" is set to drop soon, bringing an exciting tribute to one of football's most iconic players. This new colorway is inspired by Ronaldinho's legendary "Touch of Gold" Tiempo cleats from 2005. The sneaker features a clean white leather upper accented by sleek metallic gold details, reflecting the timeless elegance of Ronaldinho's famous boots. The gold Nike Swoosh stands out on the side, creating a bold contrast with the white base. The design also incorporates signature elements of the Air Max Plus, such as the signature wavy overlays and visible air cushioning.

The fusion of the Air Max Plus silhouette with Tiempo-inspired elements makes this release a unique addition to any collection. The use of the "Phantom" colorway gives the shoe a sophisticated and versatile look, perfect for both casual wear and sport-inspired style. With its premium materials and attention to detail, the Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo "Phantom" captures the spirit of Ronaldinho’s football legacy and his influence on sneaker culture. This drop is sure to excite sneakerheads and football fans alike, especially those who admire Ronaldinho's contribution to the sport.

"Phantom" Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo

Image via Nike

The sneaker showcases a phantom rubber sole and matching midsole, featuring multiple air bubbles for enhanced cushioning. The uppers are made from phantom materials, accentuated by detailed stitching. Additionally, a metallic gold Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, and a large tab folds over the laces for a unique touch.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo "Phantom" will be released sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop.

Image via Nike