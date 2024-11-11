Air Jordan 4 RM To Feature "Diffused Blue/Ashen Slate" Next Spring

A fresh take on the traditional Jordan 4.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is gearing up for its release in the "Diffused Blue/Ashen Slate" colorway, and it’s one to watch. This version of the iconic silhouette mixes soft blues and cool greys, making it a standout addition to the Jordan lineup. The uppers feature a smooth white leather base, complemented by soft suede overlays in shades of blue. The result is a fresh take on the traditional Jordan 4, with a luxurious and clean look.

A pop of Ashen Slate grey on the midsole and heel offers a contrasting touch, while the clear rubber outsole adds a touch of durability and style. The signature Jordan branding is present throughout, including a classic Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel. The "Diffused Blue/Ashen Slate" colorway maintains the familiar style of the Jordan 4 RM but injects a calm, contemporary vibe into the design. With its mix of color, material, and craftsmanship, it’s clear that this release will make waves when it drops.

"Diffused Blue/Ashen Slate" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers showcase a sail rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole that includes a Nike Air bubble. Also, the uppers are made from light leather, accented by more blue suede overlays. White laces and a blue tongue complete the pristine design. A Jumpman logo adorns the tongue, while vibrant pink Nike Air branding is prominently displayed on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Diffused Blue/Ashen Slate” will be released sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike