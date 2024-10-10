This Air Jordan 4 RM Goes Black And Yellow New "Bruce Lee" Colorway

This pair honors Bruce Lee's yellow jumpsuit.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is set to make a statement with its upcoming "Bruce Lee" colorway, featuring a classic black and yellow combination. This colorway pays homage to the legendary martial artist and actor, Bruce Lee, known for his iconic style and powerful presence. The sleek black upper is made from high-quality materials, providing both comfort and durability. The bold yellow accents highlight the shoe’s design, adding a striking contrast that catches the eye. From the classic Air Jordan silhouette to the unique color scheme, this model captures the spirit of Bruce Lee's legendary status.

The Air Jordan 4 RM also features signature elements such as the iconic Jumpman logo and mesh paneling, which enhance breathability. The cushioning technology in the Air Jordan 4 RM ensures responsive support, making it ideal for both casual wear and athletic performance. With its powerful visual appeal and cultural significance, the "Bruce Lee" colorway is poised to be a fan favorite. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of both basketball and martial arts will undoubtedly be excited for this release. The Air Jordan 4 RM "Bruce Lee" is more than just a shoe; it's a tribute to a cultural icon.

"Bruce Lee" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers come with a black and yellow sole and a black midsole, complete with a Nike Air bubble for added comfort. Further, the uppers are made from leather suede, complemented by additional yellow and black overlays in various materials. Black laces and a black tongue further enhance the sleek color scheme. A yellow Jumpman is on the tongues and vibrant red Nike Air branding is on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Bruce Lee” will be released in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike