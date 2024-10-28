"Bruce Lee" Meets Basketball In The Nike LeBron Witness 8

We could be seeing this colorway a lot in the future.

The Nike LeBron Witness 8 is ready to make an impact with its upcoming "Bruce Lee" colorway, celebrating the legacy of two basketball legends: Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. This model draws inspiration from the iconic Kobe 5 "Bruce Lee" Protro, capturing the essence of martial arts through its striking design. The Witness 8 features a bold black, yellow, and red color scheme that pays homage to the original Kobe silhouette while incorporating elements that reflect LeBron's fierce playing style. A prominent lion emblem on the heel showcases LeBron's signature identity.

Although it doesn't include the claw marks found on Bryant’s version, the Witness 8 offers its own unique flair, making it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts. The vibrant colorway not only connects both athletes but also creates a visually striking sneaker that demands attention. Interestingly, the Air Jordan 4 RM is also set to release in the same "Bruce Lee" colorway, making this an exciting time for fans of both basketball and sneaker culture. Sneakerheads and collectors alike are eager to add this tribute to their collections.

"Bruce Lee" Nike LeBron Witness 8

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole that also features a red plate, as well as a Nike air bubble. A yellow performance mesh material constructs the uppers, with red detailing and a black Nike Swoosh found underneath. The tongues feature a lion logo. Overall, the sneakers feature a clean black, yellow, and red color scheme, that speaks to the branding of Bruce Lee.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike LeBron Witness 8 “Bruce Lee” will be released sometime this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

