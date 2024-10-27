A Release Date Is Set For Nike's Air Max 180 "Joker"

Get a taste of Gotham with Nike's newest colorway.

The Nike Air Max 180 is set to release its exciting "Joker" colorway, showcasing a striking blend of colors that pays tribute to the iconic comic book character. The shoe features a predominantly black upper, accented by vibrant green and purple details, capturing the essence of the Joker’s playful yet chaotic style. Known for its comfortable fit and stylish design, the Air Max 180 includes a visible Air unit in the heel that provides cushioning to support every step. The "Joker" colorway brings a unique flair, appealing to sneakerheads who appreciate bold aesthetics.

The release date has been confirmed for later this November, which adds an unexpected twist since it won't drop around Halloween. The combination of colors and the classic silhouette make the Nike Air Max 180 "Joker" a must-have for collectors and fans alike. As anticipation grows, sneaker enthusiasts are eager to see how this colorway stands out. The playful design and heritage of the Air Max 180 will make it a great addition to any sneaker rotation. Expect these sneakers to be a hit when they arrive later in the year.

"Joker" Nike Air Max 180

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a green and blue rubber sole paired with a sleek black midsole that includes an air bubble beneath the heels. Also, the uppers consist of a black base, complemented by matching black overlays and laces. Additionally, a white Swoosh appears on the sides. Lastly, bright green laces and green Nike branding adorn the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air 180 “Joker” will be released on November 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike