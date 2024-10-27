The Air Jordan 9 Officially Returns In Iconic "Olive" Colorway

A classic returns in just over 2 weeks.

Get ready for the Air Jordan 9 to create a buzz with its upcoming "Olive" colorway. Official on-foot photos have been revealed, showcasing these sneakers’ sleek and versatile design that is sure to grab the attention of sneaker enthusiasts everywhere. Also, the "Olive" scheme brings a refreshing twist to the classic Air Jordan 9, mixing olive green tones with stylish accents for an aesthetic that radiates sophistication. The rich olive upper, paired with subtle details, adds depth and flair, while the cohesive color scheme ensures a polished look from top to bottom.

Every detail, from the smooth lines to the iconic Jordan branding, is crafted with care. The Air Jordan 9 "Olive" is perfect for both casual outings and athletic activities, offering outstanding comfort and style. Whether you're making a statement on the streets or dominating the court, these sneakers will elevate your game. With the release date approaching, fans should stay alert, as these highly anticipated kicks are likely to sell out quickly. Overall, this colorway could be the one that brings the Jordan 9 back into the spotlight.

"Olive" Air Jordan 9

Image via Nike

These shoes have a sleek black rubber sole and midsole, with a vibrant red Jumpman logo on the side. The uppers are mainly crafted from black leather with dark olive suede, giving them a nice feel. Although they look more brown than olive, the name still fits. Completing the design are black laces and a stylish black tongue. The heels feature a red Jumpman branding alongside a stitched "23" logo, while the tops of the tongues display the classic red Jumpman emblem.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 9 “Olive” will be released on November 16th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $210 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike