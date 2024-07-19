Air Jordan 9 “Olive” Gets Detailed Photos

Get ready for the Air Jordan 9 to make waves with its upcoming "Olive" colorway. These sneakers, with their sleek and versatile design, are bound to catch the eye of sneaker lovers everywhere. The "Olive" scheme brings a fresh twist to the classic Air Jordan 9, blending olive green tones with stylish accents for a look that screams sophistication. The rich olive upper and subtle details add depth and flair. Further, the sneakers are dressed in a cohesive color scheme from head to toe.
Every detail, from the sleek lines to the iconic Jordan branding, is crafted to perfection. The Air Jordan 9 "Olive" is perfect for both casual outings and athletic feats, delivering top-notch comfort and style. Whether you're strutting the streets or owning the court, these sneakers will elevate your game. Keep an eye on the release date because these sought-after kicks won't last long. Overall, this sneaker could be a colorway that sets the Jordan 9 back onto the main stage.
Read More: Air Jordan 6 “Pearl” Officially Unveiled
"Olive" Air Jordan 9
These shoes feature a sleek black rubber sole and midsole, highlighted by a vibrant red Jumpman logo on the side. The uppers are mainly crafted from black leather with rich olive suede overlays, giving a luxurious touch. Though they seem more brown than olive, the name sticks. Complementing the look are matching black laces and a sleek black tongue. The heels showcase striking red Jumpman branding alongside a stitched "23" logo, while the tops of the tongues sport the iconic red Jumpman emblem.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 9 “Olive” will be released on November 16th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $210 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]