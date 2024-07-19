Air Jordan 9 “Olive” Gets Detailed Photos

It looks like this pair will be more brown than olive.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 9 “Olive” will be released on November 16th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $210 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These shoes feature a sleek black rubber sole and midsole, highlighted by a vibrant red Jumpman logo on the side. The uppers are mainly crafted from black leather with rich olive suede overlays, giving a luxurious touch. Though they seem more brown than olive, the name sticks. Complementing the look are matching black laces and a sleek black tongue. The heels showcase striking red Jumpman branding alongside a stitched "23" logo, while the tops of the tongues sport the iconic red Jumpman emblem.

Every detail, from the sleek lines to the iconic Jordan branding, is crafted to perfection. The Air Jordan 9 "Olive" is perfect for both casual outings and athletic feats, delivering top-notch comfort and style . Whether you're strutting the streets or owning the court, these sneakers will elevate your game. Keep an eye on the release date because these sought-after kicks won't last long. Overall, this sneaker could be a colorway that sets the Jordan 9 back onto the main stage.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.