Just Dropped Today: Air Jordan 9 "Olive"

Over 30 years later and this pair is back.

The Air Jordan 9 "Olive" just dropped earlier today, and sneakerheads are already excited about this release. Official on-foot photos have showcased the sneaker's sleek, versatile design that blends olive green tones with stylish accents. The colorway gives the classic silhouette a fresh twist, with the rich olive upper and subtle details adding depth and sophistication. The cohesive color palette creates a polished and elevated look from top to bottom.

Crafted with precision, every element of the Air Jordan 9 "Olive," from its smooth lines to the iconic Jordan branding, stands out. This sneaker is perfect for both casual outings and athletic activities, providing exceptional comfort and style. Whether you're out on the streets or performing at your best on the court, these sneakers are designed to enhance your game. With the drop happening earlier than expected, fans are eager to grab a pair before they sell out. The Air Jordan 9 "Olive" is a must-have for any collector, combining timeless appeal with a modern twist. Don't miss out on this iconic release!

"Olive" Air Jordan 9

Image via Nike

These sneakers have a sleek black rubber sole and midsole, with a bold red Jumpman logo on the side. The uppers are mainly crafted from black leather, accented with dark olive suede, adding a nice texture. While they appear more brown than olive, the name still fits. The design is completed with black laces and a stylish black tongue. The heels feature red Jumpman branding along with a stitched "23" logo, and the tops of the tongues display the classic red Jumpman emblem.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 9 “Olive” was just released on November 9th. Also, these sneakers have a retail price of $210 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike