A Slightly Earlier Release Date For The Air Jordan 9 "Olive"

Hopefully this is the last update before this pair drops.

Excitement is building for the Air Jordan 9, especially with the upcoming release of its "Olive" colorway. Official on-foot photos are now available, showcasing the sleek and versatile design that is sure to attract sneaker enthusiasts everywhere. The "Olive" scheme offers a fresh twist to the classic silhouette, blending olive green tones with stylish accents for a look that exudes sophistication. The rich olive upper, combined with subtle details, adds depth and flair, while the cohesive color palette ensures a polished appearance from top to bottom.

Every detail, from the smooth lines to the iconic Jordan branding, is crafted with precision. The Air Jordan 9 "Olive" is perfect for both casual outings and athletic pursuits, providing exceptional comfort and style. Whether you're making a statement on the streets or showcasing your skills on the court, these sneakers are designed to elevate your game. Fans are eagerly preparing for the release, which is now happening a week earlier than expected, so keep an eye out. These highly anticipated kicks are likely to sell out quickly, making them a must-have for any sneaker collection.

"Olive" Air Jordan 9

Image via Nike

These shoes feature a smooth black rubber sole and midsole, with a bright red Jumpman logo on the side. The uppers are primarily made from black leather with dark olive suede, providing a nice texture. Although they appear more brown than olive, the name still applies. Finishing off the design are black laces and a sleek black tongue. The heels showcase red Jumpman branding alongside a stitched "23" logo, while the tops of the tongues display the iconic red Jumpman emblem.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 9 “Olive” will be released on November 9th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $210 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike