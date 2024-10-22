31 Years Later: The Air Jordan 9 "Olive" Makes Its Return

On-foot photos have surfaced of this pair.

Get ready for the Air Jordan 9 to create a buzz with its upcoming "Olive" colorway. Official on-foot photos have surfaced, showcasing these sneakers’ sleek and adaptable design that is sure to catch the attention of sneaker enthusiasts everywhere. The "Olive" scheme introduces a refreshing twist to the classic Air Jordan 9, blending olive green tones with stylish accents for an aesthetic that exudes sophistication. The rich olive upper, paired with subtle details, adds depth and flair, while the cohesive color scheme ensures a polished look from top to bottom.

Every detail, from the smooth lines to the iconic Jordan branding, is crafted with precision. The Air Jordan 9 "Olive" is ideal for both casual outings and athletic endeavors, offering exceptional comfort and style. Whether you're making a statement on the streets or dominating the court, these sneakers will elevate your game. With the release date approaching, fans should stay alert, as these highly anticipated kicks are unlikely to stay in stock long. This colorway could be the one that brings the Jordan 9 back into the spotlight.

"Olive" Air Jordan 9

These sneakers feature a smooth black rubber sole and midsole, accentuated by a bright red Jumpman logo on the side. The uppers are primarily made from black leather with deep olive suede overlays, adding a premium feel. Although they appear more brown than olive, the name remains fitting. Completing the design are coordinating black laces and a sleek black tongue. The heels display bold red Jumpman branding alongside a stitched "23" logo, while the tops of the tongues showcase the classic red Jumpman emblem.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 9 “Olive” will be released on November 16th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $210 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.