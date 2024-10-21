A Small Hold-Up for the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe Reimagined"

The release date saga continues for this release.

Official photos have been released for the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe Reimagined." However, the release has now been pushed back by two weeks, adding to the saga surrounding this pair. Despite the delay, a new date has been set for spring 2025. This upcoming version pays homage to the original design while introducing modern updates. The "Black Toe Reimagined" colorway features a blend of white, sail, and red, creating a fresh and striking look. Its combination of premium materials and vibrant color-blocking ensures it stands out, making it ideal for both collectors and casual wear.

Despite the setback, excitement remains high. The Air Jordan 1 High OG is celebrated for its iconic design and advanced technology, showcasing Nike Air cushioning for comfort. Its high-top structure and durable build have established it as a favorite on both the basketball court and in streetwear culture. With official images now available, fans can eagerly anticipate the confirmed release date in spring 2025. The nostalgic elements combined with modern features make the "Black Toe Reimagined" a must-have for sneakerheads and collectors alike, all eager to add this reimagined classic to their collections.

"Black Toe Reimagined" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a crisp sail midsole and a striking red rubber sole that give them a retro, worn look. Additionally, vibrant color is added to the combination with black and red leather overlays that enhance the white leather upper. Furthermore, the sides are embellished with a sleek leather Swoosh, while the traditional Wings logo above is replaced with the pointed Air Jordan emblem.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe Reimagined" will be released on February 15th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $180 when it is released.

Image via Nike