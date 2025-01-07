Official Date Set For Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined”

After months of doubt, this pair is all set to launch.

After much speculation and doubt, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe Reimagined" is officially set to drop on February 15th, 2025. Official photos have finally been released, putting an end to the uncertainty surrounding this highly anticipated pair. This updated version pays homage to the original design while introducing modern updates. The "Black Toe Reimagined" colorway features a blend of white, sail, and red, delivering a fresh yet nostalgic look. Its use of premium materials and vibrant color-blocking ensures it stands out, making it a standout choice for collectors and casual wearers alike.

Excitement for this release continues to build as the confirmed date approaches. The Air Jordan 1 High OG remains celebrated for its timeless design and advanced Nike Air cushioning, ensuring both style and comfort. Its high-top structure and durable build have solidified its status in both basketball and streetwear culture. With official images now revealed, fans can eagerly count down to February 15th. The combination of nostalgic elements with contemporary features makes the "Black Toe Reimagined" a must-have addition to any sneaker collection.

"Black Toe Reimagined" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a crisp sail midsole paired with a bold red rubber sole, delivering a retro-inspired, worn aesthetic. Also, vibrant touches come from the black and red leather overlays that beautifully complement the clean white leather upper. Adding to the design, the sides are adorned with a smooth leather Swoosh, while the traditional Wings logo is swapped out for the angular Air Jordan emblem above.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” will be released on February 15th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $180 when it is released. After months of speculation, this release date finally puts an end to the uncertainty. Furthermore, the official images confirm the blend of classic and modern details fans have been waiting for. With this announcement, anticipation continues to build among sneaker enthusiasts.

Image via Nike