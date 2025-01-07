Nike Ja 2 Teams Up With Kool-Aid This Spring

Image via @yet_snkrs
An unlikely partnership.

The Kool-Aid x Nike Ja 2 merges bold creativity with playful nostalgia. Each shoe stands out with a mismatched design inspired by Kool-Aid's vibrant flavors. The left sneaker boasts a striking blue raspberry gradient, fading into sleek black for a cool effect. In contrast, the right shoe transitions from fiery cherry red to bright orange, echoing the brand’s lively energy. Thoughtful details enhance the collaboration. The tongue features the iconic Kool-Aid Man, a nod to his cheerful and disruptive spirit. Inside the collar, his classic “Ohhh Yeah!” catchphrase adds a fun touch. The lateral midfoot showcases wall-crack graphics, a playful reference to Kool-Aid's signature wall-busting moments.

Additional design elements highlight the Kool-Aid theme. Splatter paint patterns and quilted heel counters mimic the look of condensation, adding texture to the bold design. Ja Morant's signature “12 AM” branding, styled in Kool-Aid’s playful font, ties the collaboration together seamlessly. This eye-catching release is a celebration of individuality and energy. With its unique color palette and clever nods to Kool-Aid's legacy, the Nike Ja 2 delivers style and nostalgia in equal measure. Fans of Ja Morant and Kool-Aid alike will find this pair impossible to resist.

Kool-Aid x Nike Ja 2

The pair features a bold and vibrant design with mismatched colors that stand out. Further, the left shoe combines a blue raspberry gradient that transitions into black, while the right shoe shifts from cherry red to orange, creating a fiery look. Also, te upper is crafted from a breathable mesh material, ensuring comfort and performance on the court. Splatter paint accents cover the midsoles, adding a playful touch to the design. Next, the quilted heel counters mimic the condensation effect, giving the sneakers a textured and dynamic feel. Black laces and a translucent outsole complete the look.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Ja 2 x Kool-Aid will be released sometime in May of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

