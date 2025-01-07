Nike Ja 2 Teams Up With Kool-Aid This Spring

An unlikely partnership.

The Kool-Aid x Nike Ja 2 merges bold creativity with playful nostalgia. Each shoe stands out with a mismatched design inspired by Kool-Aid's vibrant flavors. The left sneaker boasts a striking blue raspberry gradient, fading into sleek black for a cool effect. In contrast, the right shoe transitions from fiery cherry red to bright orange, echoing the brand’s lively energy. Thoughtful details enhance the collaboration. The tongue features the iconic Kool-Aid Man, a nod to his cheerful and disruptive spirit. Inside the collar, his classic “Ohhh Yeah!” catchphrase adds a fun touch. The lateral midfoot showcases wall-crack graphics, a playful reference to Kool-Aid's signature wall-busting moments.

Additional design elements highlight the Kool-Aid theme. Splatter paint patterns and quilted heel counters mimic the look of condensation, adding texture to the bold design. Ja Morant's signature “12 AM” branding, styled in Kool-Aid’s playful font, ties the collaboration together seamlessly. This eye-catching release is a celebration of individuality and energy. With its unique color palette and clever nods to Kool-Aid's legacy, the Nike Ja 2 delivers style and nostalgia in equal measure. Fans of Ja Morant and Kool-Aid alike will find this pair impossible to resist.

Kool-Aid x Nike Ja 2

