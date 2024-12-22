Official Look At Ja Morant's Nike Ja 2 "Twelve Time"

You can't miss this pair on the court.

Official photos of the Nike Ja 2 "Twelve Time" have been released, giving fans a closer look at this bold new colorway. The sneaker features a vibrant Light Lemon Twist upper, accented with shades of grey and orange for a striking design. This dynamic color palette reflects Ja Morant’s high-energy game and fearless mindset. Signature touches like Ja's personal logo on the tongue and heel add a personalized element. Built for both performance and style, the shoe combines premium materials with a sleek, modern design.

The orange Nike Swoosh adds a bold contrast to the vibrant upper, making it a standout feature. The "Twelve Time" name celebrates Ja's relentless drive and dedication to excelling on the court. With its energetic colors and advanced performance features, the Nike Ja 2 "Twelve Time" is crafted to make an impression both in games and casual settings. Whether you’re a fan of Ja Morant or just want a bold sneaker to elevate your look, this pair delivers on all fronts. Keep an eye out for more release details and prepare to grab your pair when they drop.

"Twelve Time" Nike Ja 2

These sneakers feature a green rubber outsole combined with a green and grey midsole. Moreover, the uppers are made from the same bright green material, complemented by even bolder overlays and accents. Additionally, a striking orange Swoosh decorates the sides. Lastly, finishing touches include creative Ja Morant branding on the tongues displaying "12 times" and the heels showcasing "12:12."

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Twelve Time” will be released sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Fans can expect a bold and performance-driven design that captures Ja Morant’s dynamic energy and style. Stay tuned for official updates on release details and availability at select retailers.

