Nike Ja 1 “Light Silver” Gets Official Images

A new Ja Morant shoe is dropping next week.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Ja 1 "Light Silver" will be released on August 1st. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $120 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a green and blue rubber sole and a light green midsole. Also, a light silver mesh material constructs the uppers, with more matching overlays. Further, light silver laces and a light silver tongue complete the design. The tongues also feature the Ja Morant logos, with the left in light green and the right in black. Grey Swooshes adorn the sides, and Morant's number 12 is on the heels.

This sneaker is all about balance—combining subtle elegance with bold accents . The silver upper acts as a perfect canvas for the bright sole, making it a standout piece in any sneaker collection. Whether you’re hitting the court or the streets, the "Light Silver" colorway promises to turn heads. For fans of Ja Morant and sneaker enthusiasts alike, this release is a must-have. The Nike Ja 1 "Light Silver" captures the essence of Morant’s game: fast, fearless, and always fresh. Get ready to elevate your sneaker game with this exciting new drop.

