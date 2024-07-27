Air Jordan 13 Low “Dongdan” Confirmed For 2025: Mockup

Jordan Brand continues the tradition.

The Air Jordan 13 Low is gearing up for a fresh release in the "Dongdan" colorway, drawing inspiration from Beijing's iconic streetball tournament. This edition features a captivating mix of earthy tones, including olive, dark blue, coconut milk, and oatmeal. The combination creates a laid-back yet bold look that's perfect for any sneakerhead. This colorway pays homage to the vibrant energy and competitive spirit of the Dongdan streetball scene. The olive and dark blue give it a rugged vibe, while the coconut milk and oatmeal add a smooth, balanced touch.

It's a unique blend that sets this pair apart from the crowd. The design doesn't just look good; it's a nod to the streetball culture that thrives in Beijing. The tournament's influence is woven into every stitch, making these kicks more than just footwear—they're a piece of basketball history. Whether you're hitting the court or just stepping out, the Air Jordan 13 Low "Dongdan" is designed to turn heads. It's a celebration of sport, culture, and style all rolled into one. Don't miss out on this release; it's a must-have for anyone looking to add a fresh twist to their sneaker rotation.

"Dongdan" Air Jordan 13 Low

The sneakers feature an olive rubber sole and a hemp midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of oatmeal-colored leather, with off-noir suede details. Also, copper details include the Jumpman on the sides and tongues. Overall, this pair features a classy colorway with earthy tones.