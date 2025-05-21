Jordan Luka .77 “Dongdan” Gets Very Exclusive Release

The Jordan Luka .77 “Dongdan” colorway brings a clean, understated palette to Luka Dončić’s signature line. This exclusive release, expected to drop only in China, reflects the growing importance of the region in the global basketball and sneaker scenes.

While Luka continues to make waves on the court, Jordan Brand is quietly building out his off-court presence with detailed drops like this one. The Dongdan series is named after Beijing’s iconic streetball tournament. It’s been a recurring theme in Nike and Jordan’s Asia-focused releases.

Luka’s .77 silhouette, which debuted in 2024, was engineered to keep up with his unique playstyle, balancing power, creativity, and control. It features IsoPlate support, full-length Zoom cushioning, and a low-top build that favors agility.

These new photos highlight a tonal design with desert pink uppers, soft mesh underlays, and neutral suede accents. You’ll spot orange hits on the tongue and heel tab, while a dark green liner adds contrast. The shoe maintains its performance-driven sole unit with Zoom Air branding on the midsole.

A Jumpman logo appears on the lateral heel. As seen in the official images, the Jordan Luka .77 “Dongdan” delivers a lifestyle-friendly aesthetic without sacrificing court-readiness. With no word yet on a global launch, fans outside of China will have to keep their eyes peeled for updates.

Jordan Luka .77 “Dongdan”

Image via Nike

This pair features a dusty pink upper crafted from mixed synthetic materials. Mesh panels and matte leather overlays add texture. Also, the midsole is off-white with a metallic Zoom Air callout on the forefoot. An olive green collar lining creates visual contrast.

The back heel includes four small perforations above a tonal Jumpman. Further, finishing touches include orange suede hits on the tongue and heel, and a traction-heavy rubber sole made for quick movements.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Luka .77 “Dongdan” will be released later this summer in China for 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they drop.

Image via Nike