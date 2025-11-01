Jordan Luka .77 “Space Navigator” Launches Tomorrow

The Jordan Luka .77 “Space Navigator” drops tomorrow, blending futuristic design, elite performance, and Luka Doncic’s signature style.

The Jordan Luka .77 “Space Navigator” drops tomorrow, bringing a clean new colorway to Luka Doncic’s signature line. This release shows off the mix of style and performance that defines Luka’s game, pairing futuristic looks with on-court tech built for speed and control.

Since teaming up with Jordan Brand, Luka’s sneakers have been known for comfort, stability, and personality. The Luka .77 keeps that formula going, made for his quick movements and sharp footwork. It features a low-cut shape and responsive Air Zoom cushioning for extra bounce and control.

The “Space Navigator” colorway brings a cool outer-space vibe with smooth lines and bright accents. This drop shows Jordan Brand’s goal to keep improving its performance sneakers while keeping them stylish for everyday wear.

The name “Space Navigator” fits perfectly and it’s about focus, precision, and exploration, all things that define Luka’s game. In the new photos, the Jordan Luka .77 “Space Navigator” stands out with black and grey tones, bright red padding, and a speckled grey midsole.

A clean white outsole and bold Air Zoom logo tie everything together. It’s a sleek design that reflects Luka’s calm but fierce style on the court. This drop feels like another strong step forward for his growing sneaker line.

Jordan Luka .77 “Space Navigator” Release Date
jordan-luka-77-space-navigator-sneaker-news
The Jordan Luka .77 “Space Navigator” combines style and performance in a striking way. The shoe features a black upper with grey mesh panels for ventilation and a pop of bright red lining around the heel.

The speckled midsole adds texture, while the white outsole keeps it clean. Air Zoom cushioning ensures responsiveness, perfect for quick moves and fast cuts.

Small details, like the red Jumpman logo and “Air Zoom” text on the forefoot, complete the design. This colorway captures the balance between sleek design and elite function that defines Luka Doncic’s on-court presence.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Luka .77 “Space Navigator” will be released on November 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $105 when they are released.

jordan-luka-77-space-navigator-sneaker-news
jordan-luka-77-space-navigator-sneaker-news
