Jordan Luka .77 “Navidor” Brings The Energy

The Jordan Luka .77 “Navidor” brings a fresh, court-ready twist to Luka Doncic's signature line. Designed specifically for the grind of outdoor hoops, this takedown model shares its DNA with the Luka 4 “Navidor” but shifts the focus to durability and all-surface performance.

With a sturdy navy upper, clean white details, and hits of metallic silver, the color blocking mirrors its flagship counterpart while keeping function front and center.

The .77 series is all about access. It gives hoopers a more affordable, practical option without cutting corners on style or substance. The “Navidor” edition keeps Luka’s identity front and center while loading the build with materials made to last.

A full rubber outsole and high-abrasion mesh upper give this one the legs to go hard on blacktops, driveways, and everything in between. From the photos, the differences are subtle but intentional. The shape is more grounded, the lines a little tougher, and the outsole more rugged.

Still, the bright pink branding and outsole keep the energy high. Whether paired with the Luka 4 or worn on its own, the Luka .77 “Navidor” proves that signature performance doesn’t have to be delicate.

Jordan Luka .77 “Navidor”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Luka .77 “Navidor” is built for the blacktop. It features a navy mesh and synthetic upper designed for abrasion resistance. White overlays provide contrast, while silver detailing on the tongue and heel adds shine.

Also, a hot pink rubber outsole delivers traction and toughness, wrapping up onto the toe for added protection. Luka’s logo appears in pink on the tongue, giving it a bold signature touch.

The midsole is shaped for stability, and the padding offers support for longer sessions outdoors. It’s a rugged, performance-first design made for hoopers who need something that can take a beating.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka .77 “Navidor” will be released on July 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike