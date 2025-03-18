Jordan Luka .77 “Space Navigator” Delivers A Game-Changer For Outdoor Basketball

Image via Jordan Brand
The Jordan Luka .77 “Space Navigator” is built for outdoor basketball, featuring high-abrasion mesh and traction for streetball.

The Jordan Luka .77 “Space Navigator” is the latest addition to Luka Doncić's growing signature sneaker line. Unlike the performance-driven Luka 4, this model is built specifically for outdoor basketball. It pays homage to Luka's early days playing in Slovenia, where streetball shaped his game. With cutting-edge materials and tech, the Luka .77 delivers durability, stability, and comfort on rough outdoor courts. Jordan Brand has packed the Luka .77 with innovations designed to withstand the rigors of playground basketball. A full-length dual-density foam midsole absorbs impact without compromising durability. Isoplate technology enhances stability, while the specialized outsole traction pattern provides a firm grip on concrete and asphalt.

The upper features high-abrasion mesh, ensuring breathability while standing up to heavy wear. Seven strategically placed heel cutouts improve flexibility, allowing for all-day comfort during intense sessions. Luka’s impact on the game extends beyond the NBA. His signature shoes continue to push performance boundaries while staying connected to his European roots. The Luka .77 "Space Navigator" merges modern technology with streetball culture, giving hoopers a reliable option for the blacktop. The latest images showcase the sneaker’s sleek design, highlighting its lightweight build and bold color accents.

Jordan Luka .77 “Space Navigator” Release Date
jordan-luka-77-space-navigator-sneaker-news
Image via Jordan Brand

The Jordan Luka .77 "Space Navigator" blends performance and durability for outdoor basketball. The upper features breathable high-abrasion mesh with black overlays for reinforcement. A full-length dual-density foam midsole softens landings, while the isoplate system ensures lateral stability. Pops of pink and purple add contrast to the sleek black and white base. The specialized rubber outsole enhances grip on outdoor surfaces, making this a go-to sneaker for playground hoopers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka .77 “Space Navigator” will be released in on April 8th, 2025 with other colorways coming later as well. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they drop.

