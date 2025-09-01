Jordan Luka .77 “Shattered Backboard” Gets Official Photos

BY Ben Atkinson 57 Views
jordan-luka-77-shattered-backboard-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Jordan Luka .77 "Shattered Backboard" revives an iconic theme with a modern twist on Doncic's signature sneaker.

The Jordan Luka .77 “Shattered Backboard” is set to make waves as the latest addition to Luka Doncic’s signature line. This colorway nods to one of the most legendary themes in Jordan Brand history while continuing to push performance innovation.

With its sleek build and subtle detailing, the sneaker blends court-ready function with cultural storytelling. The Luka .77 carries forward the design principles that have defined Doncic’s shoes so far. It leans into lightweight materials, advanced cushioning, and responsive traction patterns that suit Luka’s versatile game.

The “Shattered Backboard” theme builds on Jordan’s heritage, connecting Luka’s journey to the same legacy that’s shaped basketball culture for decades. This model continues the trend of crafting sneakers that don’t just perform, but also resonate with collectors and fans alike.

What makes this drop unique is the way it channels past and present. Luka’s game represents the modern NBA, but the references here keep one foot planted firmly in tradition.

The photos highlight a sleek black and grey build with pops of orange, keeping the balance between understated and eye-catching. It’s a clear sign that Jordan Brand is giving Luka a signature line with both staying power and depth.

Jordan Luka .77 “Shattered Backboard”
Image via Nike

The Jordan Luka .77 “Shattered Backboard” features a black mesh and suede upper with grey woven side panels. Orange accents appear on the tongue branding and eyelets, giving the shoe a bold contrast.

The midsole incorporates Air Zoom cushioning for explosive response on the court, while the translucent outsole adds grip and durability. A clean white heel provides balance, with the Jumpman logo stamped in black.

The design blends modern performance with a colorway that honors Jordan Brand’s iconic storytelling. It’s a sneaker designed for both high-level play and everyday wear.

Jordan Luka .77 “Shattered Backboard” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka .77 “Shattered Backboard” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $105 when they are released.

Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
