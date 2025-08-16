Jordan Brand Drops "Shattered Backboard" T-Shirts

Jordan Brand is keeping the “Shattered Backboard” legacy alive with a brand-new apparel collection, spotlighting the moment Michael Jordan shattered a backboard during a 1985 exhibition game in Italy. Instead of waiting for the sneaker release in August, fans can now tap into the story early with a range of graphic T-shirts designed to bring that iconic dunk to life.

Each shirt, priced at $45, captures MJ mid-flight as the glass explodes around him, cementing the moment as one of the most legendary in basketball history. Some designs take a vintage-inspired approach with faded tones and oversized fits, while others keep it clean with bold black-and-white layouts.

Together, they give fans versatile options that can slide into streetwear rotations or stand on their own as statement pieces. By focusing on apparel first, Jordan Brand shifts the narrative: this drop isn’t just about building hype for sneakers it’s about letting fans wear history now.

With the tees already hitting shelves, the countdown to the Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard” release feels like part of a larger rollout, and this collection is the first chapter.

Whether you’re a longtime Jordan collector or someone who just appreciates hoops heritage, these shirts are a wearable tribute to one of the game’s greatest highlights.

Shattered Backboard T-Shirt

Image via Nike

The “Shattered Backboard” T-shirts spotlight Michael Jordan’s iconic 1985 dunk in Italy. Each tee features bold graphics of MJ breaking the glass, surrounded by shards frozen in motion.

The shirts come in a mix of colors and designs, from vintage-style faded prints to sharp black-and-white layouts, offering options that fit both casual wear and streetwear styling. Oversized fits bring a modern edge, while the artwork stays true to Jordan’s basketball legacy.

At $45 each, they provide an affordable way to own a piece of history, making them the perfect prelude to the Air Jordan 1 release later this summer.

The t-shirts are currently available for purchase here.