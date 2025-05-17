Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” Returns For The Whole Family

BY Ben Atkinson
air-jordan-1-high-og-shattered-backboard-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK
Retailer images confirm the return of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” in full family sizing.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” returns with its bold mix of orange, black, and sail. Known for its connection to a backboard-breaking moment during a 1985 exhibition game in Italy, the colorway blends history with impact.

Now, this celebrated look is coming back for everyone, from toddlers to adults. Retailer photos have surfaced, showcasing every detail of the upcoming drop. The orange toe box, black overlays, and crisp white panels recreate the classic balance that made this pair so memorable.

What makes this release stand out is its inclusive sizing, bringing the legacy to sneaker fans of all ages. The Jordan 1 has long stood as the cornerstone of sneaker culture. Since its 1985 debut, it’s bridged basketball, fashion, and music scenes. Its retro releases continue to dominate headlines, especially when tied to iconic moments like the shattered backboard.

The photos above give a clean look at the construction, materials, and colors. While Jordan Brand has not officially announced the release date, the emergence of these detailed images signals that launch day is near.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard”
air-jordan-1-high-og-shattered-backboard-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK

This version of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” features orange leather across the toe box and heel. Black overlays frame the forefoot, eyelets, and collar. A clean white base and mid-panel add contrast, while the black Swoosh brings everything together.

Nike Air branding hits the tongue, and the outsole comes dressed in vibrant orange. The midsole arrives in a vintage-looking sail tone, giving it a slightly aged feel. Materials appear premium, with smooth leather and clean stitching throughout.

With full family sizing confirmed, this release brings the iconic colorway to a wider audience than ever before.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” will be released on August 23rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released.

air-jordan-1-high-og-shattered-backboard-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK
air-jordan-1-high-og-shattered-backboard-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK

