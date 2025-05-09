New Photos Surface Of The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard"

Image via @holy_stephan
The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” returns for its 10th anniversary with fresh beauty shots and high anticipation for 2025.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” is returning in 2025 to celebrate its 10th anniversary, and official beauty shots have now surfaced. First introduced in 2015, the sneaker quickly earned legendary status among Jordan fans.

It draws inspiration from the black and orange jersey Michael Jordan wore during a 1985 exhibition game in Italy, where he famously shattered a backboard with a dunk. The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic sneakers in the history of basketball and streetwear.

First released in 1985, it was the shoe that started it all for the Jordan Brand. Designed by Peter Moore, the silhouette broke NBA rules with its bold colors and helped redefine the relationship between athletes, footwear, and cultural influence.

The “Shattered Backboard” edition added storytelling and nostalgia to the mix, cementing its place in the sneaker hall of fame. The 2025 version stays true to the original with tumbled leather panels, bold orange overlays, and clean black and white contrasts.

The updated images give a detailed look at the leather texture, the stitched Nike Air tongue branding, and the familiar color blocking that fans still chase a decade later. These new shots bring even more anticipation to what is already one of the year’s most hyped releases.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” Release Date

The 2025 Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” returns with a familiar leather build and timeless color blocking. Orange overlays wrap the heel, ankle, and toe, while black Swooshes and mudguards anchor the look.

White leather underlays add contrast, and the sail midsole gives it a slightly vintage vibe. A crisp orange outsole rounds things out below. The wings logo is in black on the ankle collar, while the tongue features woven Nike Air tags.

The craftsmanship stays faithful to the original, capturing the spirit of Jordan’s backboard-breaking moment in Italy.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” will be released on July 12th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released.

