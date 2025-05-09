Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” Is Set For A Comeback

The Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” is back and set to drop this August, reigniting hype around one of the silhouette’s most beloved colorways. First released in 2004 and last retroed in 2016, the clean blue and white design has always held a special place in Jordan Brand history.

This upcoming release sticks to the formula. It highlights bold color blocking, quality materials, and classic branding. The "French Blue" version of the Air Jordan 12 is known for its sharp contrast and crisp aesthetic, and based on these early looks, the 2025 edition delivers just that.

The Air Jordan 12 debuted in 1996 during Michael Jordan’s second three-peat run with the Bulls. Inspired by the Japanese Rising Sun flag and luxury fashion, the design was a major shift from previous models. It introduced full-length Zoom Air cushioning, making it a performance beast at the time.

Over the years, the AJ12 has become more than just a basketball shoe, it’s now a lifestyle staple. The photos above show the newest “French Blue” pair in hand. White leather wraps the upper, while deep blue textures hit the mudguard and outsole.

Red details on the heel and sole add subtle contrast. As the drop approaches, anticipation continues to build for this clean summer release.

The Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” features a white tumbled leather upper and textured blue mudguard. Silver eyelets and blue pull tabs elevate the overall design. “JUMPMAN” branding appears on the lateral side above a midsole dressed in deep blue.

Red accents hit the outsole and heel tab, offering contrast to the cool-toned base. The outsole features herringbone traction and carbon fiber shank plating. The iconic “23” is in red on the heel.

Classic Jordan text branding runs down the spine. Altogether, this pair stays true to the original while adding fresh energy to a classic colorway.