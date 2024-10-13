The "French Blue" Colorway Is Returning For The Air Jordan 12

Sneakerheads will be ecstatic that this colorway is coming back.

The Air Jordan 12 is set to make a highly anticipated return in the "French Blue" colorway. This classic sneaker features a striking combination of white leather and rich French blue accents, creating a clean and stylish look. The design pays homage to the original colorway, which first debuted in 1996. The white leather upper is both durable and luxurious, ensuring comfort and support for wearers. French blue detailing wraps around the shoe, accentuating its sleek silhouette. The unique stitching and textured overlays further enhance its overall appeal, making the Air Jordan 12 a true standout in any collection.

One of the most notable features of the Air Jordan 12 is its history in basketball culture. Worn by Michael Jordan during his legendary career, this sneaker holds a special place in the hearts of fans and collectors. The iconic Jumpman logo and "23" branding on the heel add to the sneaker's heritage. As excitement builds for the release of the "French Blue" Air Jordan 12, sneaker enthusiasts are eager to add this timeless piece to their lineup. With its rich history and stylish design, the Air Jordan 12 "French Blue" is sure to turn heads when it drops.

"French Blue" Air Jordan 12

The sneakers have a blue rubber sole and a coordinating blue midsole. Additionally, the upper is crafted from white leather with blue highlights. Silver details can be seen on the eyelets. Finally, we could have anticipated Jumpman branding on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 12 "French Blue" will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below.