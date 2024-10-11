The Air Jordan 12 “French Blue 2.0” Is No Longer Happening

The good news is the regular "French Blue" colorway still has the green light.

The Air Jordan 12 was set to make a bold return next fall in 2025 with its upcoming "French Blue 2.0" colorway, but the release has been canceled. This sneaker was highly anticipated, especially by fans of the original "French Blue" edition. The "French Blue 2.0" featured a stunning combination of blue and white leather, creating a clean and classic look that was sure to turn heads. The shade of blue covered the lower portion of the shoe, extending across the mudguard and wrapping around the heel. Additionally, the upper was crafted from crisp white leather.

The contrast between the blue and white gave the sneaker a fresh and vibrant appearance. Red accents were subtly placed on the Jumpman logo, eyelets, and heel tab, providing a striking contrast that enhanced the overall design. The Air Jordan 12 "French Blue 2.0" was intended to bring a modern twist to a classic colorway. With its premium materials and attention to detail, this sneaker was set to be a must-have for both Jordan collectors and casual fans alike. Unfortunately, sneaker enthusiasts will have to wait for another opportunity to grab this anticipated release.

"French Blue 2.0" Air Jordan 12

The sneakers have a blue rubber sole and a coordinating blue midsole. Additionally, the upper is crafted from white leather with blue highlights. Silver details can be seen on the eyelets. White laces and a bright red accent on the side provide a finishing touch. Finally, we could have anticipated Jumpman branding on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 "French Blue 2.0" release has been officially canceled and will not be released to the public.