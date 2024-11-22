A Summer Return For The Air Jordan 12 "French Blue"

A big return decades in the making.

The Air Jordan 12 is gearing up for a highly anticipated return in the iconic "French Blue" colorway, with an expected release set for summer 2025. This classic sneaker showcases a striking mix of clean white leather and bold French blue accents, delivering a timeless and sophisticated design. Paying homage to the original 1996 release, the colorway stays true to its roots while maintaining a modern edge. The durable white leather upper provides both luxury and support, while the French blue detailing wraps around the midsole and mudguard, highlighting the shoe’s sleek silhouette. Unique stitching and textured overlays complete the look, making the Air Jordan 12 "French Blue" a standout addition to any collection.

The Air Jordan 12 holds a significant place in basketball and sneaker history. Famously worn by Michael Jordan during his storied career, this silhouette represents both performance and heritage. Iconic details like the Jumpman logo and "23" branding on the heel emphasize its legacy. With its combination of rich history and stylish design, the "French Blue" Air Jordan 12 has sneaker enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its return. As the summer 2025 release approaches, anticipation continues to grow for this timeless and celebrated colorway.

"French Blue" Air Jordan 12

2016 release, image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue rubber outsole paired with a matching blue midsole. Also, the upper is made from white leather accented with blue highlights. Further, silver accents are visible on the eyelets. Finally, as expected, Jumpman logos appear on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” will be released on August 16th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. This release marks the return of one of the most celebrated colorways in the Air Jordan lineup. The combination of classic design and rich heritage is already building buzz among sneaker enthusiasts.

