Women's Air Jordan 12 “Phantom” Officially Unveiled

The final update before this release happens.

The Air Jordan 12 "Phantom" is set to drop soon, and official photos have just been revealed by Undefeated. This upcoming colorway features a clean, phantom white upper complemented by striking metallic gold accents. The combination of pure white with the luxurious gold details gives the sneaker an elegant look, making it perfect for both casual wear and performance. Crafted from high-quality materials, the Air Jordan 12 "Phantom" not only promises style but also durability. Known for its iconic silhouette and high-performance features, this release is sure to turn heads.

The sleek design, paired with innovative technology, ensures that this pair stands out among other releases. Sneaker enthusiasts and athletes alike are eagerly anticipating the drop, as this refined colorway is expected to be a highly coveted item. Whether you're hitting the court or the streets, the Air Jordan 12 "Phantom" offers a sophisticated aesthetic. With its blend of timeless design and premium touches, this sneaker is set to be a must-have addition to any collection. Be sure to keep an eye out, as it's bound to make waves in the sneaker world.

"Phantom" Air Jordan 12

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a phantom rubber sole and a matching midsole. The uppers are made from phantom leather, with textured leather panels for added detail. Phantom laces and metallic gold lace locks complete the design. Additionally, a metallic gold accent is placed on the sides. The Jumpman logo is featured on the tongue, while the heels display the iconic AJ12 branding. Overall, this pair offers a simple and sleek colorway that blends phantom and gold effortlessly.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Phantom” is going to drop on December 2nd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $200 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike