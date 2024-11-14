Global Release Set For Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY "Game Royal"

You still have an opportunity to cop this pair.

The Jordan Air Ship is set to make waves with its collaboration with Awake NY, featuring the bold "Game Royal" colorway. Official photos have surfaced, showing a blend of classic design elements with a fresh, modern twist. The vibrant blue accents create a striking contrast against the sleek silhouette of the Air Ship, making it an instant standout. After a smaller exclusive release at Awake NY, a global release is set for later this month.

As excitement builds, sneakerheads and fashion lovers alike are eager to grab a pair of these eye-catching sneakers. Stay tuned for more updates on the global drop of the Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY collaboration. With its iconic colorway and contemporary design, this sneaker is poised to make a significant impact on the sneaker scene.

"Game Royal" Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY

The sneakers feature a gum rubber outsole and a sail midsole, offering a vintage feel. Also, the uppers are crafted from white leather, with clean white overlays. Further, the iconic Awake "A" logo adorns the grey and blue Nike Swoosh, adding a touch of sophistication. Additionally, the shoes showcase a striking blue and black snakeskin pattern on the uppers, accented by a black Wings logo. Finally, branding on the tongues and heels completes the design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY “Game Royal” will be released on November 23rd now through SNKRS. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. This release is sure to make waves in the sneaker world. With its vibrant colorway and exclusive collaboration, it's a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts alike. Don't miss your chance to grab a pair when they drop on November 23rd!

