Official Photos For The "Game Royal" Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY

This pair will certainly be more of an exclusive release.

The Jordan Air Ship is poised to make an impact with its upcoming collaboration with Awake NY, showcasing the striking "Game Royal" colorway. Official photos have surfaced, revealing a blend of classic design elements with a contemporary twist. This collaboration promises to produce a sneaker that resonates with both sneaker fans and fashion lovers alike. The vibrant blue accents provide a stunning contrast against the sleek lines of the Air Ship.

As anticipation grows for the release, fans are eager to secure a pair of this exclusive collaboration. Keep an eye out for updates on the launch of the Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY. These standout sneakers are sure to turn heads. This collaboration perfectly captures a timeless aesthetic, and the Game Royal colorway has long been a favorite among sneakerheads, enhancing its appeal. The sneaker will have an exclusive release at Awake NY, with no additional global drop planned.

"Game Royal" Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY

The sneakers have a gum rubber sole paired with a sail midsole, giving them a retro look. Made from white leather, the uppers display crisp white overlays. The famous Awake "A" logo embellishes the grey and blue Nike Swoosh, adding a hint of elegance. Furthermore, the shoes showcase a bold blue and black snakeskin pattern on the uppers, highlighted by a black Wings logo. Branding on the tongues and heels finishes off the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY “Game Royal” will be released on November 2nd exclusively though Awake NY. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

