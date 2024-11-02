Air Jordan 39 Goes Black, White, and Blue In New "Croix" Colorway

The Air Jordan 39 is perfect for winter basketball.

The Air Jordan 39 is the latest addition to the iconic Air Jordan line, showcasing a blend of modern style and performance. The upcoming "Croix" colorway highlights a clean white base that exudes freshness and versatility. Black overlays enhance the sleek design, providing a striking contrast against the bright upper. Powder blue accents add a pop of color, giving the sneaker a vibrant and energetic feel. This combination of hues not only makes the Air Jordan 39 visually appealing but also pays homage to the rich history of the brand. The design is crafted with attention to detail, ensuring both style and functionality.

Built for performance, the Air Jordan 39 features advanced cushioning technology for responsive support during play. The silhouette remains true to the Jordan heritage while incorporating modern elements for today's athletes. With its eye-catching colorway and premium materials, the "Croix" edition is set to turn heads on and off the court. As the release date approaches, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the chance to add this standout piece to their collections. The Air Jordan 39 "Croix" promises to be a must-have for fans of the brand and those looking to elevate their sneaker game.

Read More: SoleFly Is Teaming Up With The Air Jordan 12 Later This Year

"Croix" Air Jordan 39

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white, semi-translucent rubber sole and matching midsole. Further, the uppers are comprised of a white mesh, with a camouflaged blue pattern throughout. Black leather overlays stretch from the tongue to the toebox. Also, powder blue details include the Jumpman on the otherwise black tongue.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 39 “Half Blue” will be released this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands

Image via Nike