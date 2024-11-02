SoleFly Is Teaming Up With The Air Jordan 12 Later This Year

A high-ticket collab coming soon.

On-foot photos of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 12 collaboration with SoleFly have been unveiled, featuring Miami Heat player Jaime Jaquez Jr. This partnership adds a fresh twist to the classic silhouette, showcasing a refined color palette that blends white, brown, and cream tones. The result is a stylish and sophisticated design that is sure to grab attention. SoleFly's approach to the Air Jordan 12 emphasizes their signature style, combining premium materials with intricate details. The earthy hues lend an elegant touch, while subtle brown and cream accents enhance the overall aesthetic.

As with past SoleFly collaborations, this Air Jordan 12 release is expected to be limited and in high demand. Sneakerheads and collectors are eagerly looking forward to the chance to snag a pair of this exclusive drop, which is set to be a standout addition to any collection. With its top-notch craftsmanship and unique colorway, the SoleFly x Air Jordan 12 collaboration provides a fresh take on a classic silhouette. Whether you're an Air Jordan fan or a collector of limited-edition sneakers, this release is one to watch. Stay tuned for more details on the release date and availability of this coveted pair.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 12

The sneakers have a brown rubber sole paired with a brown midsole. The uppers are made from white leather, featuring brown textured leather panels. White laces and white lace locks finish off the design. Additionally, dark Jordan branding can be found on the tongues and heels.