SoleFly's Air Jordan 12 Receives "Cafecito" Colorway

New on-foot photos of the Air Jordan 12 collaboration with SoleFly have surfaced, featuring Miami Heat player Jaime Jaquez Jr. This new collaboration brings a modern twist to the classic silhouette, highlighting a sophisticated mix of white, brown, and cream tones. The result is a refined and stylish design that's sure to turn heads. SoleFly’s take on the Air Jordan 12 includes their signature touch, using premium materials and intricate details. The earthy color palette, with subtle brown and cream accents, adds a polished, elegant feel to the sneaker.
As with previous SoleFly releases, this Air Jordan 12 is expected to be limited and highly sought after. Sneaker collectors and fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to get their hands on this exclusive drop. Combining exceptional craftsmanship with a unique colorway, this collaboration offers a fresh update on a beloved silhouette. Whether you’re a die-hard Air Jordan fan or a collector hunting for rare releases, this pair is sure to be a must-have. Stay tuned for further details on the release date and availability of this highly anticipated sneaker.
"Cafecito" SoleFly x Air Jordan 12
The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole along with a brown midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from white leather, highlighted by brown textured leather panels. White laces and white lace locks complete the look. Additionally, dark Jordan branding is displayed on the tongues and heels.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 x SoleFly will be released on December 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
