SoleFly's Air Jordan 12 Receives "Cafecito" Colorway

Now we've got a name for the colorway.

New on-foot photos of the Air Jordan 12 collaboration with SoleFly have surfaced, featuring Miami Heat player Jaime Jaquez Jr. This new collaboration brings a modern twist to the classic silhouette, highlighting a sophisticated mix of white, brown, and cream tones. The result is a refined and stylish design that's sure to turn heads. SoleFly’s take on the Air Jordan 12 includes their signature touch, using premium materials and intricate details. The earthy color palette, with subtle brown and cream accents, adds a polished, elegant feel to the sneaker.

As with previous SoleFly releases, this Air Jordan 12 is expected to be limited and highly sought after. Sneaker collectors and fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to get their hands on this exclusive drop. Combining exceptional craftsmanship with a unique colorway, this collaboration offers a fresh update on a beloved silhouette. Whether you’re a die-hard Air Jordan fan or a collector hunting for rare releases, this pair is sure to be a must-have. Stay tuned for further details on the release date and availability of this highly anticipated sneaker.

"Cafecito" SoleFly x Air Jordan 12

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole along with a brown midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from white leather, highlighted by brown textured leather panels. White laces and white lace locks complete the look. Additionally, dark Jordan branding is displayed on the tongues and heels.