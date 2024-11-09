Air Jordan 9 Arrives In Golfing "Shadow" Colorway

A new colorway arrives in this golfing iteration.

The Air Jordan 9 Golf is set to release in the sleek "Shadow" colorway later this month, and sneaker enthusiasts are already buzzing with anticipation. This version of the iconic Air Jordan 9 is crafted with a black and charcoal color scheme, which gives it a bold, sophisticated look. The dark tones are contrasted by vibrant red accents, including detailing on the heel and tongue, adding a pop of color that enhances the overall design. Built for performance on the golf course, the Air Jordan 9 Golf features the same legendary style of the original.

The upper is made of premium leather and synthetic materials, ensuring both comfort and durability for players. A standout feature is the red Jumpman logo on the heel, adding a touch of classic Jordan branding to the shoe. This "Shadow" colorway maintains the iconic features of the Air Jordan 9 but with a more refined and athletic twist. Whether you're hitting the green or showing off your style off the course, this release is sure to turn heads. The Air Jordan 9 Golf "Shadow" is a must-have for both golfers and sneakerheads alike. Be sure to grab a pair when it drops later this month.

"Shadow" Air Jordan 9 Golf

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with black cleats for maximum grip on the course. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a charcoal leather base, with more overlays that surround the sneakers. Further, a red Jumpman is found on the midsole. Black laces and more red branding on the tongue complete these sneakers.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 9 Golf “Barons” will be released on November 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

