Air Jordan 12 x SoleFly Slated For This Winter: First Look

Ben Atkinson
SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
An early Christmas treat for sneakerheads.

The first in-hand photos of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 12 collaboration with SoleFly have surfaced, generating excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. This partnership brings a fresh twist to the classic silhouette, featuring a refined color scheme that blends white, brown, and cream tones. The result is a sophisticated yet stylish design that is sure to catch attention. SoleFly’s take on the Air Jordan 12 highlights their signature aesthetic, combining premium materials with intricate details. The earthy tones lend an elegant touch, while subtle brown and cream accents add depth and dimension to the overall look.

As with previous SoleFly collaborations, this Air Jordan 12 release is expected to be limited and highly sought after. Sneakerheads and collectors are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to secure a pair of this exclusive drop, which is poised to become a standout piece in any collection. With its premium craftsmanship and unique colorway, the SoleFly x Air Jordan 12 collaboration offers a fresh perspective on a classic silhouette. Whether you're a fan of Air Jordans or a collector of limited-edition kicks, this release should not be missed. Stay tuned for more details on the release date and availability of this coveted sneaker.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 12

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole with a brown midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with brown textured leather panels. White laces and white lace locks complete the design. Also, dark Jordan Branding is located on the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 x SoleFly will be released on December 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

