Air Jordan 12 x SoleFly Dropping This Holiday Season

The Air Jordan 12 is set to make waves with its highly anticipated collaboration with SoleFly. This partnership brings a unique twist to the classic silhouette, with a color scheme that combines white, brown, and cream tones. The result is a sophisticated yet stylish design that is sure to catch the attention of sneaker enthusiasts. SoleFly's interpretation of the Air Jordan 12 showcases their signature aesthetic, blending premium materials and intricate details. The use of earthy tones adds a touch of elegance to the silhouette, while subtle accents of brown and cream provide depth and dimension to the design.

As with previous collaborations from SoleFly, this Air Jordan 12 release is expected to be limited and highly coveted. Sneakerheads and collectors alike are eagerly awaiting the chance to get their hands on this exclusive collaboration, which is sure to become a standout piece in any sneaker collection. With its premium craftsmanship and unique colorway, the Air Jordan 12 SoleFly collaboration offers a fresh take on a classic silhouette. Whether you're a fan of the Air Jordan brand or a collector of limited-edition sneakers, this collaboration shouldn't be missed. Keep an eye out for more details on the release date and availability of this highly anticipated sneaker.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 12

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole with a brown midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with brown textured leather panels. White laces and silver lace locks complete the design. Also, assume dark Jordan Branding is located on the tongues and heels. There is also a cream detail, near the heels of the shoes.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 12 x SoleFly will be released during the holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

