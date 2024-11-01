A Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined”

A big AJ5 coming for All Star Weekend.

A closer look at the Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic Reimagined" has been revealed. Now, retailer photos have surfaced, generating significant buzz ahead of its release in just a few months. This version features an icy blue sole, providing a fresh twist on the iconic silhouette. Also, the sleek black upper, paired with grey and red accents, enhances the shoe’s visual appeal, creating a striking contrast. Reflective 3M piping adds a modern touch to the classic design, while the white laces pop against the dark upper for a bold effect.

The reimagined Air Jordan 5 perfectly combines performance with stylish details. The signature shark teeth on the midsole are highlighted in grey, amplifying its distinctive design. Additionally, a red Jumpman logo on the tongue ties the colorway together, offering a bold yet timeless aesthetic. With excitement building among sneakerheads, the "Black Metallic Reimagined" release is highly anticipated. This version skillfully merges the Air Jordan 5’s legendary design with fresh, contemporary updates, making it a must-have for collectors and fans alike.

"Black Metallic Reimagined" Air Jordan 5

Image via size?

The sneakers have an icy blue rubber sole paired with a black midsole that displays metallic silver fighter jet-inspired details. Further, the uppers are made from black nubuck, along with matching overlays. Additionally, clear netting decorates the sides, complemented by white laces. Red accents appear on the Jordan branding on the tongues, while white branding is featured on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic Reimagined" is releasing on February 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via size?