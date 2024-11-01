Kevin Durant Leans Into "Slim Reaper" Nickname With Nike KD 17

KD's nickname is translating to sneakers.

The Nike KD 17 is ready to take the court by storm with its striking "Slim Reaper" colorway, designed to reflect Kevin Durant’s fearless playing style. This iteration features a vibrant safety orange upper, making a bold statement on and off the court. The sleek black cage enhances stability and support while adding an aggressive aesthetic that perfectly aligns with Durant's "Slim Reaper" persona. Complementing the vivid upper, a clean white midsole balances the overall look, ensuring versatility for both performance and casual wear.

The shoe also incorporates thoughtful details, such as “EASY” branding on the heel and the "Slim Reaper" inscription, which pay homage to Durant’s scoring prowess and competitive spirit. With the official release date set for sometime in 2025 sneaker enthusiasts and fans are eagerly awaiting their chance to grab this eye-catching design. Detailed photos of the KD 17 "Slim Reaper" have surfaced, showcasing its unique features and craftsmanship. This latest addition to Durant’s signature line promises to be a must-have for collectors and players alike, embodying both style and performance in every step.

"Slim Reaper" Nike KD 17

Image via size?

The sneaker boasts an orange rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole. Its uppers blend different shades of orange with a black cage. Also, an orange Swoosh is on the sides and matches orange laces. Further, EASY branding is on the tongues, and "Slim Reaper" is on the heels.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Nike KD 17 "Slim Reaper" will be released sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

