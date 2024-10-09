Nike KD 17 “Easy Money Sniper” Receives Official Images

The Nike KD 17 is set to impress with the upcoming "Easy Money Sniper" colorway, and official photos have just been released. Paying homage to Kevin Durant's iconic nickname, this release features a striking dark green upper. Neon green flares and red accents add a bold touch, making the design pop. The KD 17 combines performance and style, offering a sleek silhouette for on-court action and streetwear. Its construction provides optimal support and comfort, perfect for Durant’s dynamic playing style. The colorway reflects KD’s fearless approach and signature moves.
The dark green base gives it a stealthy look, while the neon and red elements bring energy and excitement. This colorway is a perfect match for fans who appreciate bold designs with a touch of elegance. Set to release this month, the "Easy Money Sniper" colorway will undoubtedly capture the attention of sneakerheads and basketball fans alike. It’s more than just a shoe; it’s a tribute to one of the game’s greats. Get ready to elevate your sneaker collection with the Nike KD 17 "Easy Money Sniper." It's a must-have for anyone who admires Durant’s game and style.
"Easy Money Sniper" Nike KD 17
The sneakers have a green-blue rubber sole and a black midsole. Additionally, the uppers of the sneakers consist of a dark green base, with red and green highlights that run along the sides. A red Swoosh on the side and perforations complete the design.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 17 “Easy Money Sniper” will be released on October 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
