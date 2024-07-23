Nike KD 17 “Easy Money Sniper” Receives Retailer Images

The Nike KD 17 is set to impress with the upcoming "Easy Money Sniper" colorway. Paying homage to Kevin Durant's iconic nickname, this release features a striking dark green upper. Neon green flares and red accents add a bold touch, making the design pop. The KD 17 combines performance and style, offering a sleek silhouette for on-court action and street style. Its construction provides optimal support and comfort, perfect for Durant’s dynamic playing style. The colorway reflects KD’s fearless approach and signature moves. Crafted with precision, the sneaker’s responsive cushioning ensures a smooth ride.
The dark green base gives it a stealthy look, while the neon and red elements bring energy and excitement. It’s a perfect match for fans who appreciate bold designs with a touch of elegance. Dropping this fall, the "Easy Money Sniper" colorway will capture the attention of sneakerheads and basketball fans alike. It’s more than just a shoe; it’s a tribute to one of the game’s greats. Get ready to elevate your sneaker collection with the Nike KD 17 "Easy Money Sniper." It's a must-have for anyone who admires Durant’s game and style. Don’t miss this dynamic release!
"Easy Money Sniper" Nike KD 17
The sneakers feature a green blue rubber sole and black midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a dark green base, with red and green accents that streak the sides. A red Swoosh on the side and perforations add finishing touches.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 17 “Easy Money Sniper” will be released later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
