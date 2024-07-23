Nike KD 17 “Easy Money Sniper” Receives Retailer Images

A sneaker named after the iconic nickname.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 17 "Easy Money Sniper" will be released later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

The dark green base gives it a stealthy look, while the neon and red elements bring energy and excitement. It's a perfect match for fans who appreciate bold designs with a touch of elegance. Dropping this fall, the "Easy Money Sniper" colorway will capture the attention of sneakerheads and basketball fans alike. It's more than just a shoe; it's a tribute to one of the game's greats.

