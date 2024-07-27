Jonquel Jones x Nike KD 17 “Bahamas” Surfaces Online: New Images

The Nike KD 17 is getting a vibrant twist with the upcoming "Bahamas" colorway, thanks to a collaboration with Jonquel Jones. This Bahamian basketball star from the New York Liberty is bringing her island spirit to Kevin Durant’s signature sneaker. The pair features colors inspired by the Bahamian flag, showcasing a lively mix of blue and yellow. The "Bahamas" colorway is more than just a nod to Jonquel’s roots; it’s a celebration of her journey and pride. The bright blue captures the essence of the Caribbean waters, while the sunny yellow reflects the warmth and energy of the islands.
It’s a combination that’s as refreshing as a tropical breeze. This edition of the KD 17 isn’t just about style—it’s about making a statement. The design embodies the passion and talent Jonquel brings to the court, adding a personal touch to Durant's sleek silhouette. Whether you’re a basketball fan or a sneaker enthusiast, this release is a must-watch. The Nike KD 17 "Bahamas" is set to bring a splash of color and a dash of island flair to your collection. Get ready to feel the Bahamian vibe with every step.
"Bahamas" Nike KD 17 x Jonquel Jones
The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and an vibrant bright green midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of an blue mesh base, with vibrant darker blue accents that streak the sides. A green Swoosh on the side and perforations add finishing touches. Pink laces add another vibrant touch to the shoes. Finally, Kevin Durant's logo is on the tongues and his EASY logo is on the heels.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jonquel Jones x Nike KD 17 “Bahamas” is releasing on August 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]