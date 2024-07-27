Jonquel Jones x Nike KD 17 “Bahamas” Surfaces Online: New Images

Live the tropical life in this vibrant KD's.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jonquel Jones x Nike KD 17 “Bahamas” is releasing on August 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and an vibrant bright green midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of an blue mesh base, with vibrant darker blue accents that streak the sides. A green Swoosh on the side and perforations add finishing touches. Pink laces add another vibrant touch to the shoes. Finally, Kevin Durant 's logo is on the tongues and his EASY logo is on the heels.

The Nike KD 17 is getting a vibrant twist with the upcoming "Bahamas" colorway, thanks to a collaboration with Jonquel Jones . This Bahamian basketball star from the New York Liberty is bringing her island spirit to Kevin Durant ’s signature sneaker. The pair features colors inspired by the Bahamian flag, showcasing a lively mix of blue and yellow. The "Bahamas" colorway is more than just a nod to Jonquel’s roots; it’s a celebration of her journey and pride. The bright blue captures the essence of the Caribbean waters, while the sunny yellow reflects the warmth and energy of the islands.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.