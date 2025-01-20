Official Photos Showcase The Nike KD 17 "Slim Reaper"

The Nike KD 17 is ready to dominate the court with its electrifying "Slim Reaper" colorway. Official photos are now out, giving sneakerheads a closer look at this bold design inspired by Kevin Durant's dynamic playing style. The upper boasts a vibrant safety orange hue that demands attention both on and off the hardwood. Meanwhile, a sleek black cage not only provides enhanced stability but also adds an edgy aesthetic that complements Durant’s fierce "Slim Reaper" persona. A clean white midsole ties the look together, offering versatility for both performance and casual wear. This edition of the KD 17 also includes thoughtful details that reflect Durant’s dominance on the court.

The heel features “EASY” branding, while the "Slim Reaper" inscription further emphasizes Durant’s lethal scoring ability and competitive mindset. These intricate touches elevate the design, making it a standout in his signature sneaker line. Set to release in February, the KD 17 "Slim Reaper" is already generating buzz among fans and collectors. The detailed images highlight the premium craftsmanship and unique features of the shoe, promising both style and top-tier performance. Whether you’re lacing up for a game or rocking them casually, this pair is bound to make a statement.

"Slim Reaper" Nike KD 17

Image via Nike

The sneaker features an orange rubber outsole combined with a crisp white midsole for a balanced look. The upper showcases a mix of vibrant orange shades, complemented by a sleek black cage for added structure. An orange Swoosh adorns the sides, perfectly matching the bold orange laces. Additionally, “EASY” branding appears on the tongues, while “Slim Reaper” is prominently displayed on the heels, adding a personal touch to the design.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike KD 17 “Slim Reaper” will be released on February 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Fans can expect this vibrant design to sell out quickly upon release.

Image via Nike