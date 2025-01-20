Devin Booker Honors Arizona With The "Flagstaff" Colorway

Devin Booker continues to showcase his Arizona roots with the Nike Book 1 “Flagstaff,” and official photos are finally here. This fresh colorway takes inspiration from Flagstaff’s iconic ponderosa pine forests. The sneaker features a deep green upper, representing the region’s lush greenery. Wave-like embroidered patterns across the upper add texture, subtly reflecting the natural flow of Arizona’s landscapes. A gum-colored outsole adds to the earthy theme, perfectly complementing the rich green tones. A crisp white Nike Swoosh adds a modern edge to the design while matching green laces tie everything together seamlessly.

Inside, the “Flagstaff” offers premium padding, ensuring maximum comfort for both lifestyle and performance wear. The gum midsole not only enhances durability but also provides a classic, versatile look that complements the sneaker’s nature-inspired theme. This thoughtful design merges style with practicality, making it perfect for outdoor adventures or casual urban outings. The Nike Book 1 “Flagstaff” is a testament to Devin Booker’s connection to Arizona’s natural beauty. With its intricate details and bold aesthetic, this release is sure to capture the attention of sneaker enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. The official photos highlight the craftsmanship and inspiration behind this exciting addition to the Nike Book 1 lineup.

"Flagstaff" Nike Book 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers kick off their design with a tan rubber outsole paired perfectly with a green midsole. The uppers sport a sleek green leather base, complemented by matching green leather overlays that create a seamless, unified look. A bold green Nike Swoosh graces the sides, highlighted with a clean white outline for added contrast. To top it off, the tongue proudly displays a vibrant BOOK logo, adding a pop of color to the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Flagstaff” is going to drop on February 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released.



Image via Nike