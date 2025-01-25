Earlier Release Date Confirmed For Nike Book 1 “Flagstaff”

Official photos of the Nike Book 1 “Flagstaff” have been released, giving fans a detailed look at Devin Booker’s latest tribute to his Arizona roots. This colorway draws inspiration from Flagstaff’s iconic ponderosa pine forests, reflected in the rich green upper. Embroidered wave-like patterns across the upper add texture and evoke nature’s flowing lines, creating a subtle yet impactful homage to the region’s natural beauty. A gum-colored outsole enhances the earthy aesthetic, contrasting perfectly with the deep green tones. The bold white Nike Swoosh adds a crisp, modern element, while matching green laces tie the design together seamlessly..

The gum midsole not only provides durability but also complements the versatile, nature-inspired palette. This thoughtful design strikes a refined balance of style and practicality, making the “Flagstaff” ideal for any setting, from outdoor adventures to city streets. The “Flagstaff” is more than just a sneaker; it’s a celebration of Arizona’s landscapes and a continuation of the Nike Book 1 series’ legacy. With official photos now out, anticipation for this release is growing. This pair is sure to resonate with both sneaker enthusiasts and those who appreciate designs inspired by nature’s beauty. Stay tuned for the official release date announcement.

"Flagstaff" Nike Book 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers start with a tan rubber outsole complemented by a green midsole. The uppers feature a green leather base, accented by matching green leather overlays for a cohesive look. A bold green Nike Swoosh outlined in white adds contrast to the sides. The tongue is finished with a vibrant BOOK logo, adding a pop of color.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Flagstaff” is going to drop on February 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Fans are eagerly anticipating more details and official photos of the Nike Book 1 "Flagstaff" to emerge. Additionally, the deep green upper and gum sole are already creating excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. Moreover, Devin Booker’s signature line continues to impress with its thoughtful and stylish designs.

Image via Nike