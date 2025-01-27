Devin Booker Features Nike Book 1 “Aspen Corner” In Saturday Night Win

Devin Booker brought flair to the court on Saturday night, rocking the Nike Book 1 “Aspen Corner.” The bright yellow sneakers were hard to miss as Booker led his team to victory. Designed to reflect the vibrant colors of Aspen Corner in Flagstaff, Arizona, this PE (player exclusive) colorway pays homage to Booker’s Arizona roots. The “Aspen Corner” pair features a striking yellow leather upper with clean white accents on the Swoosh and midsole. The tongue showcases a custom BOOK logo in blue, adding a unique touch to the design. The sneakers blend performance and style seamlessly, making them perfect for both the hardwood and casual wear.

Booker’s choice to debut these during a high-stakes game proves the model’s versatility and bold appeal. Fans quickly noticed the vibrant sneakers, sparking online buzz about the pair. While the “Aspen Corner” is currently exclusive to Booker, its striking design has many hoping for a wider release. The Nike Book 1 continues to showcase the star’s impact on basketball culture and sneaker design. Booker’s performance on Saturday night, paired with these standout sneakers, cemented the moment as one for the books. Keep an eye out as the Nike Book 1 series evolves, further showcasing Booker’s unique sense of style on and off the court.

"Aspen Corner" Nike Book 1 PE

The sneakers start with a white rubber outsole complemented by a matching white midsole. The uppers feature a vibrant yellow leather base, accented by matching yellow leather overlays for a cohesive look. A bold yellow Nike Swoosh outlined in white adds contrast to the sides. The tongue is finished with a vibrant BOOK logo, which features Humphrey’s Peak for a pop or color.