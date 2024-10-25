Devin Booker Honors USC With His Nike Book 1 "Trojans" Player Exclusive

Ben Atkinson
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 17: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the preseason NBA game at Footprint Center on October 17, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Lakers defeated the Suns 128-122.
Booker is continuing to honor different colleges through his footwear.

Devin Booker is making a statement this NBA season with his signature Nike Book 1 “USC Trojans” player exclusive. During the Phoenix Suns' matchup against the LA Clippers, Booker donned this striking colorway, which pays homage to the University of Southern California with its vibrant red and gold palette. The design reflects the school’s rich athletic heritage, connecting Booker to his roots as a USC fan. The sneakers are adorned with distinctive details that elevate their appeal. Varsity-style lettering on the tongue and heel tab displays “BOOK” and “Chapter One.”

The USC logo on the heel further emphasizes the tribute to the university, showcasing his pride. A mini-Swoosh on the forefoot adds a bold accent, enhancing the shoe's overall aesthetic. As a player exclusive, the “USC Trojans” edition will not be available for public release, making it a coveted item among sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Booker alike. This collaboration blends performance and style, ensuring that Booker not only stands out on the court but also pays homage to his alma mater's legacy. The Nike Book 1 showcases his dynamic personality and dedication to excellence in every game.

"USC Trojans" Nike Book 1

The sneakers come with a red and yellow gum rubber sole paired with a white midsole. Additionally, the uppers are made from a red canvas foundation, with matching overlays. A yellow Swoosh decorates the sides, outlined in white. Lastly, the tongues display collegiate Book 1 branding, and the heels feature Chapter 1 branding along with the USC logo.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Book 1 "USC Trojans" PE  will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

