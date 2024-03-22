Devin Booker Wears Nike Book 1 “Narcos” PE In Win Vs Hawks

Quite possibly the cleanest colorway we've seen.

BYBen Atkinson
Phoenix Suns v Charlotte Hornets

Devin Booker recently made headlines when he hit the court wearing a Player's Edition of the Nike Book 1 in a sleek "Narcos" colorway. This exclusive edition, featuring an all-white color scheme, caught the attention of fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The Nike Book 1, Booker's signature sneaker, has been making waves since its release, and the "Narcos" Player's Edition is no exception. With its clean and minimalist design, this special colorway exudes sophistication and style, perfectly complementing Booker's on-court prowess.

The sleek silhouette and premium materials make it a standout choice for both performance and style. Booker's decision to rock the Nike Book 1 "Narcos" Player's Edition on the court speaks volumes about the sneaker's comfort and performance capabilities. As fans eagerly await the release of the Nike Book 1 "Narcos" Player's Edition, anticipation is building for the opportunity to own a piece of basketball history. With its clean design and premium construction, this exclusive colorway is sure to become a coveted collector's item among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

Read More: Nike Air Max 95 “Atlanta” Celebrates Atlanta's 404 Day

"Narcos" Nike Book 1

The sneakers feature an all-white colorway, from top to bottom. The sneakers are outfitted with the usual Booker 1 rubber sole and midsole and the same materials that construct the uppers. Th Nike Swoosh is present on the sides, in all-white. The pair also features the customary Nike and Devin Booker branding on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this is a clean colorway and it's unfortunate the pair is only a PE as of right now.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Book 1 “Narcos” PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid GS “Michael Jordan’s Playground” Drop Details

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Phoenix Suns v Milwaukee BucksSneakersDevin Booker Wears Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" PE: Photos
Nike-Book-1-The-Hike-HF6236-002SneakersNike Book 1 “Hike” Coming Soon: Photos
Houston Rockets v Phoenix SunsSneakersNike Book 1 “Rattlesnake” Gets A First Look
Nike-Book-1-Ashen-Slate-FJ4249-400-5SneakersNike Book 1 “Ashen Slate” Official Photos Revealed