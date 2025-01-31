Devin Booker’s Signature Shoe Gets "USC Trojans" Player Exclusive

The USC Trojans are getting some new kicks.

The Nike Book 1 “USC Home” Player Exclusive has just been unveiled, adding another standout edition to Devin Booker’s signature sneaker line. This special version is exclusive to USC Trojans basketball players, showcasing the school’s signature colors in a clean, bold design. Devin Booker has solidified himself as one of the NBA’s premier scorers. Known for his smooth shooting stroke and effortless scoring ability, the Phoenix Suns star has drawn comparisons to Kobe Bryant. Over the years, he’s become the face of the Suns and one of Nike’s key basketball athletes. Overall, the Nike Book 1 is his first signature sneaker, designed to blend vintage aesthetics with modern performance features.

Inspired by 90s basketball sneakers, it carries a sleek yet durable design built for both style and function. The Nike Book 1 “USC Home” PE sticks to a classic look, perfectly matching the Trojans’ home uniforms. The upper is crafted from smooth cream leather with textured white fabric panels, giving it a premium feel. Further, bold red and gold details bring out USC’s signature colors, making this pair instantly recognizable. Also, a red leather Swoosh with gold embroidery stands out along the sides, reinforcing the school’s identity. Mini Swooshes on the toe box and side panel add extra branding without overwhelming the design.

"USC Home" Nike Book 1

The midsole keeps things clean with an off-white shade, while the outsole combines red and gold for a perfect finishing touch. Also, on the back, the pull tabs feature the phrase “Chapter One,” a nod to Booker’s journey in the NBA. The “USC” logo is embroidered on the heel, cementing its exclusivity to Trojans basketball players.

Unfortunately, this colorway won’t hit retail shelves. It’s strictly reserved for USC players, making it a rare piece of footwear history. However, with the Nike Book 1 gaining traction, more exciting colorways are sure to come. Stay tuned for future releases as Devin Booker’s signature line continues to grow.

